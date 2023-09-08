Yasmin Karachiwala's 6-Step Guide To Fitness

Yasmin Karachiwala on fitness

Yasmin Karachiwala is a fitness enthusiast celebrity trainer and fitness coach who has spent decades in the fitness industry. She is also the pioneer of Pilates physical fitness system in the country. One of the best fitness trainers in Bollywood, Yasmin's clientele includes many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and many more. She has also authored fitness books such as "Sculpt And Shape: The Pilates Way", and "The Perfect 10." In conversation with the celebrity coach, we got to know more about her fitness tips, fitness mantras, and more, while leading a busy life. Yasmin explains her "SMASHN" goals while elaborating on her fitness routine.

"S" stands for "Sleep"

According to Yasmin, sleep is very underrated. She says that the body actually repairs and rejuvenates itself when you sleep. Yasmin believes that a minimum of 7 hours of sleep a day is essential for our body.

"M" stands for "Movement"

Yasmin believes that we have stopped moving around as much as we did earlier. She says that our fingers have taken over our bodies. Her book "The Perfect 10" elaborates about a few exercises that can be done from behind a desk, without actually getting a mat.

"A" stands for "Attitude"

Yasmin believes in keeping the attitude positive. The example of a glass half full rather than half empty is applicable. She says it is all about starting things now instead of doing them later. She also explains that people may feel that it's easier said than done but only when one is positive, can he feel the changes taking place in his life and body. She emphasizes that one should stop negating things without actually giving them a chance.

"S" stands for "Strength Training"

We lose bone density every decade and our muscles protect our bones as we grow older, so it is very important to strength train. Strength training need not be about working out in the gym, one can strength train with your own body weight.

"H" stands for "Hydration"

Yasmin says that hydration is about drinking water. For those who don't like the taste of water, Yasmin suggests adding a slice of orange or lemon to water, though water is actually tasteless. For those who forget to drink water, she suggests putting hourly reminders on the smartphones to drink a glass of water. Yasmin says that when a body feels thirsty, it has already started dehydrating. It is important to sip water before you are thirsty and not let your body indicate that you are thirsty.

"N" stands for "Nutrition"

Eating smart is important as per Yasmin. We know which foods are healthy for our bodies and which are not. So making the right choice becomes necessary. Every meal should include the right amounts of proteins, fibres, carbohydrates, good fats, minerals, and vitamins. She suggests avoiding fried foods, sugar, rich food with masalas, and packet foods that come with preservatives that play on health. Yasmin encourages us to eat more natural foods.

