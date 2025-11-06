World's Remotest Airbnb? At This Floating Hut In Greenland, A Night Costs Rs 75,000

If you're looking for an experience that blends nature, wilderness, and luxury, the Floating Glacier Hut -- situated in East Greenland's Kulusuk, a settlement in the Sermersooq municipality -- is the perfect holiday destination for you.

Besides the fact that this floating hut is the only one of its kind in the whole of Greenland, what makes this property unique is its location.

The Floating Glacier Hut is suspended on a serene fjord amidst the towering icebergs and dramatic Arctic landscapes.

Waiting to reconnect with yourself and finding that inner stillness, you have come to the right (and an exclusive) place, provided you can bear the cold, can afford it, and survive without WiFi and crowds.

Sunrise in East Greenland. Photo: The Floating Glacier Hut website

This remote and private Floating Glacier Hut is available for barely seven weeks a year for two guests, with 5,500 DKK (Rs 75,000 approximately) as the cost per night, which includes private boat transfers from Kulusuk and delectable dinners. Transfers from the town of Tasiilaq are also available for an additional fee.

Be it gazing out at a glacier from the window of the small green hexagonal hut, checking out optional adventures like glacier walking, ice cave tours, visiting frozen cathedrals, or marvelling at the Northern Lights as they light up the Arctic starry sky, this hut is definitely worth your time and money.

Room with a view. Photo: The Floating Glacier Hut website

Once you step onto the private deck of the Floating Glacier Hut, you take in the picturesque view of the glaciers in East Greenland as you savour your morning coffee.

On the same deck, the guests will be treated with a customised gourmet BBQ and if you're up for a cosy night-in, you can gorge on the homemade pasta as you see the aurora borealis fill the sky in incredible shades and colours.

A look at the mighty glaciers. Photo: The Floating Glacier Hut website

Fishing enthusiasts can catch local fish from the fjord's pristine waters which would later be served to them by the chef/guide at the hut.

The interiors of the Floating Glacier Hut will make you feel at home with warm furnishings and panoramic windows that give you the experience of being one with the icy wilderness without being left out in the cold.

According to the hut's Airbnb page, the pick-up location of the guests can be arranged depending on their location, from Kulusuk or Tasiilaq.