Woman's Viral Side Hustle Lets People Fake Concert Attendance On Instagram

What if you could "attend" a concert without ever being there? Sounds strange, but a viral video from China shows that this is now a real thing - and even a paid service.

A woman has gone viral for turning influencer culture into a clever side hustle. Instead of just attending concerts and events for herself, she's reportedly getting paid to capture high-quality content on behalf of others - so they can post it online and make it look like they were there too.

Yes, you read that right. Fake it till you make it has officially entered its most literal phase.

The Hustle Behind The Highlight Reel

The video, originally shared by @shenxiao, shows the woman seated close to the stage at concerts and shows. From this spot, she films videos and clicks pictures that mimic the perspective of a real attendee.

This woman is going viral after people are paying her to appear as if they are at the concert pic.twitter.com/El4qmaD8L3 — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) March 24, 2026

Her clients? People who either couldn't get tickets or simply want to appear like they were part of the action.

It's a business model built perfectly around FOMO and the constant pressure to look like you're living your best life online.

Internet Reacts

Unsurprisingly, the internet has a lot to say about this trend. And the reactions range from disbelief to outright criticism.

One user commented, "Paying someone to "attend" a concert for you is the ultimate peak of digital brain rot. Your life is so pathetic and hollow that you buy fake memories to impress strangers."

Another wrote, "This hustle is next level, but damn... we're really outsourcing our memories now? Wild how far some will go just to look like they lived it. What's the point if you didn't actually feel the bass drop?"

Others echoed similar thoughts, saying, "The length people will go to fake it, and most times don't make it."

"Nowadays people can go up to any extent in order to "LOOK" more "happy" in their life. All just for fake social media posts."

"Craziest version of living a fake life."

And perhaps the most relatable reaction of all: "You have got to be kidding me. People actually do pay others to do this? Where do you even find jobs like these?"

One user summed it up, commenting, "No matter how sad you think your life is, it's not as bad as this."

When Engagement Matters More Than Experience

This trend ties into a larger phenomenon known as engagement farming - where people use deceptive or inauthentic tactics to boost their social media presence.

In this case, the illusion is carefully crafted. Premium seats, perfect angles, crowd energy - everything is designed to make it believable that the client had a front-row experience.

But behind the polished posts lies a curious question: if you didn't actually live the moment, does it really count?

While the hustle itself is undeniably clever, it also highlights the growing gap between real life and curated online identities.

Because at the end of the day, no matter how good the video looks, you can't outsource the feeling of the music, the crowd, or that unforgettable bass drop.

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