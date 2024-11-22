With Weighted Pilates, You Too Can Get "Stronger Each Day" Like Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday becomes our strongest motivator on days when we find it hard to leave our beds. On Friday, her fitness instructor Namrata Purohit dropped a video on Instagram featuring the actress executing a set of weighted pilates variations. Ananya began her exercise by doing pilates with dumbbells. Next on her workout itinerary were bicep curls, resistance band stretches and mountain climbers. Ananya also showed her expertise in carrying out pilates moves on the body reformer machine. She even made pilates push-ups look super-duper easy. Through these physical activities, Ananya displayed unmatched resilience, balance and flexibility. “Sneak peak into a session with Ananya Panday. Stronger each day,” read the side note. Weighted pilates help in toning and strengthening the muscles, especially your core, back, shoulders, and chest. It increases flexibility, improves posture and promotes better balance. Not to forget, pilates also plays a major factor in stress reduction.

Ananya Panday is a through-and-through pilates girl. On another page of her fitness diaries, the actress was seen performing pilates on a reformer machine. Any guesses who joined her on the activity? Well, it was Khushi Kapoor. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Namrata Purohit who wrote, “I feel like the saying, looks can be deceiving was made for Pilates it all looks fun and games until you actually get down to doing it, especially doing it right and then you feel that incredible burn, and that deep connection and also then the little muscles start fatiguing and shaking haha.” She also praised Ananya and Khushi for their commitment to fitness.

Before that, Ananya Panday indulged in a strenuous workout session by attempting a walkover on the Cadillac machine. The Cadillac Walkover is a therapeutic workout that focuses on deeper stretches. It is also a variation of Pilates. What's more, this particular activity helps to enhance posture and body movement. Using a walkover on the Cadillac machine to move to the advanced level of Pilates can also enhance balance.

Ananya Panday's holistic approach to fitness will definitely inspire you to hit the gym right away.

