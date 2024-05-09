Sanya Malhotra In A Stunning Rouge Slit Gown Was Responsible For Turning This Into A Red Letter Night

Sanya In A Stunning Rouge Slit Gown Turned This Into A Red Letter Night

It may have been a weeknight for the rest of the world but last night shone differently in the city of Mumbai. Tiffany & Co. unveiled its first store in Mumbai, which saw celebrities attend in their black tie best. In attendance was Tiffany ambassador Ranveer Singh as well as Khushi Kapoor, Chunky Panday and more Bollywood celebrities. Amongst them was Sanya Malhotra who looked as radiant as a rose in full bloom.

The actress attended the event wearing a strapless red dress that looked as if it was tailored for her body precisely. Sanya's dress came with ruched detailing over the bustier region of the dress followed by a patterned self-coloured design over the rest of the length. Over the front of the dress was a slit that reached her thigh. Completing the look was a stole-style detail draped around her neck. A few rings and jewelled stud earrings with matching red strap heels were her finishing touches.

Sanya's curly locks were pulled back into an updo hairstyle with loose strands styled across the front. Her makeup matched the tones of the outfit with its monochrome nature. With sculpted brows, Sanya showcased a pink toned frosted eye makeup look with rosy cheeks and a glossy lip which brought her glam game together without going overboard.

This lady is red sure owned the red carpet of the night.

