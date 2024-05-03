Not Everything Is Rose Tinted Unless You're Talking About Sanya Malhotra's Summer Makeup

Sanya Malhotra's summer makeup is perfectly on fleek

Sanya Malhotra's outfits are always impressive, but it's her on-point makeup game that has us hooked this time. Whether she is rocking a gorgeous smokey eye look, embracing dewy glam, or giving us skincare goals with a no-makeup makeup look, the actress consistently imparts beauty lessons. Sanya posted a series of pictures in a desi look that has left us amazed. She opted for a light layer of foundation instead of a heavy base and added a blush to her cheeks and chin. Ample highlighter was visible on her temple areas, and glossy pink lips brought a shine to her overall look. For her eyes, Sanya Malhotra skipped kohl and went for winged liner, enhanced by subtle mascara and pink eyeshadow. Well-defined brows and a round, little red bindi brought the entire look together. Sanya's natural curls were pulled back with some strands left free to frame her face. From the jewellery aisle, she picked a choker necklace. Sanya's red saree with golden and purple hues perfectly complemented her glam game.

Sanya Malhotra knows how to balance soft and dramatic looks. A few days ago, for an award show, she wore an exquisite grey outfit paired with black boots. It was her maroon lip shade that stole the spotlight. Opting out of liner and kohl, she let her lips shine brightly and enhanced her lashes with multiple coats of mascara. Although no blush was visible, her perfectly contoured features gave her a chiselled look. Completing the appearance were chunky jewellery pieces and a pony hairdo with elegantly curled tresses.

Sanya Malhotra's no-makeup makeup looks are simply stunning. During a recent vacation, she let her flawless skin shine in all its glory. Her minimal routine included moisturizer, lip balm, a touch of blush and mascara, yet she managed to impress beauty enthusiasts. Pairing this natural look with a brown midi dress, a top-bun hairstyle, and dainty earrings, Sanya exuded charm and elegance.

