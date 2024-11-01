Priyanka Chopra Looked Divine In A Red Sabyasachi <i>Saree</i> With Heart-Shaped Sequin Design For Diwali 2024

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali 2024 in style along with her husband Nick Jonas and their close friends at the Gymkhana restaurant in London. But what stole the show during the festivities was Priyanka's Sabyasachi saree with heart-shaped sequin details. The paparazzi couldn't stop taking pictures of Priyanka draped in the Indian ensemble.

Also Read: For A Cosy Autumn In London Like Priyanka Chopra's, Visit These 5 Places In The City

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jerryxmimi

Priyanka Chopra slayed Diwali 2024 like a true blue desi girl by draping a sheer organza saree from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress made sure she stuck to her Indian heritage as she brought in the festival of lights with her husband and their friends. Priyanka's saree had a see-through shimmery material that was decorated with heart-shaped sequin detail across the length and breadth of the drape. The borders were further embroidered with dainty matching red sequin details. Priyanka teamed the nine yard wonder with a sleeveless red silk blouse which had a plunging V-neckline, that was the cherry on the cake.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jerryxmimi

On the accessories front, Priyanka picked a pair of diamond dangler earrings and a stack of sparkling red bangles to add the shimmer of festivities to her Diwali look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jerryxmimi

For her hair and makeup for the festival, Priyanka styled her tresses into salon-style waves that she wore open over her shoulders. Makeup-wise, Priyanka beamed with a festive glow, showing off her dewy skin, bushy brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara filled wispy lashes, a hint of blush on her cheeks, a cherry-toned lip oil and a red bindi to add a final touch of Indian glam to her Diwali OOTD.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jerryxmimi

Priyanka Chopra made hearts race with her Diwali-ready Sabyasachi saree complete with a shower of heart-sequin details.

Also Read: Prep Your Skin The Priyanka Chopra Way For Diwali 2024 With The Benefits Of A Gua Sha