Priyanka Chopra's Maroon And Gold Lehenga Gets A Layered Uplift With A Stunning Velvet Cape For Diwali 2023

Priyanka Chopra's Festive Maroon Lehenga Comes With A Chic Velvet Cape

Priyanka Chopra's ethnic fashion choices are less frequent but when she does make a public appearance, she surely grabs eyeballs. For Diwali 2023 celebrations in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped in exquisite festive outfits. While Priyanka wore a shimmery gold and maroon lehenga set, Nick opted for a gold kurta set. Priyanka's shimmery outfit featured a deep red-toned, full-sleeved velvet blouse with a deep plunging V-neckline and an embellished gold lehenga with net details and lacework. She carried a maroon velvet dupatta to match her outfit. For accessories, the actress picked a pair of stud earrings and a necklace. Priyanka's all-glam makeup included a bold wine lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery pink eyelids, well-structured contours, and a lot of sass. Nick wore a gold toned kurta with a pair of pajamas and an embroidered jacket with the look.

Priyanka Chopra's ethnic glam is top notch and we have proof. For the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai recently, the actress picked a shimmery Sabyasachisaree in bright green. The drape was a perfect choice for the season's festivities. The actress teamed it with a strap blouse in velvet in the same colour palette. She wore a studded necklace and a pair of stud earrings as her only accessories. The diva opted for well-defined eyes, shimmery highlights, and pink lip colour.

Another of Priyanka's Sabyasachi saree scored a complete 10 on 10 on the style board. It was a floral drape in ivory. It featured pastel prints in vibrant shades as she teamed the drape with a sleeveless blouse matching the saree. The blouse showcased a deep V-neckline and was a modern twist to the traditional look. The actress wore a choker necklace and statement rings as her only accessories. Leaving her tresses loose, Priyanka's glam makeup was on point.

We are totally in awe of Priyanka Chopra's stylish ethnic choices.

