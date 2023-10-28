Priyanka Chopra Shines Like The Sun In An Embellished Tony Ward Gown For Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Opening Night

Priyanka Chopra shines bright in an embellished Tony Ward gown

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival started on October 27, 2023 in Mumbai. The opening night of the grand festival was undoubtedly a star-studded affair with prominent personalities being present at the event. One amongst them was Priyanka Chopra, who flew down to India for the starry night. The actress looked phenomenal in an embellished ivory gown from the clothing label Tony Ward. The halter-neck gown had shimmery ruffled details across the front and a plain trail to follow behind. For accessories, Priyanka kept it minimal and chic with a bracelet and a pair of stud earrings. Adding grandeur to her glamorous look was an oversized ivory coat which the actress carried over the shoulders. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, Priyanka kept a few of her hair strands loose and wore dewy makeup consisting of well-defined eyes, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour.

It is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has had her fans amazed by her red-carpet choices and cocktail gowns. For the movie premiere of Love Again she chose an exquisite ice blue gown. The strapless gown had ruffled details at the neckline with a mermaid fit that accentuated her well-toned body and an elaborate bow at the back that added a dramatic edge to the monochrome look. For accessories, Priyanka picked a studded necklace and silver hoop earrings. Her glammed-up makeup included a dash of kohl, shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

For Citadel promotions in Rome, Priyanka Chopra had picked a gorgeous green Valentino gown. The sleeveless floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice around the waist, and a body-hugging silhouette. Priyanka teamed the gown with a green cape showcasing fringe details at the borders. She accessorised the look with a delicate necklace and opted for a messy bun to complete her style on point.

Can you pick just one favourite from all Priyanka Chopra's gowns? We surely can't.

