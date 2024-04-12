Preity Zinta Made Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Look Exceptionally Stylish In A Beautiful Embellished Black Sharara Suit

Preity Zinta Made Eid Look Exceptionally Stylish In A Black Sharara Suit

Amid the lively Eid soirees, what grabbed our attention was the top-notch style. Celebrities treated us to an array of incredible festive looks and Preity Zinta made a case for the same when she made an appearance at Sohail Khan's Eid party along with her husband Gene Goodenough. Decked in black, the couple served quintessential festive goals. A classic choice for festivities, black is a solid fail-proof silhouette that always leaves a lasting impression. She graced the occasion in a beautiful embellished sharara set that came with beautiful glitzy details. The mid-length kurta paired with a flared sharara and matching dupatta made was a fitting choice for the glam evening. Her husband complemented her in an all-black outfit that consisted of a black shirt and trousers. The couple indeed took the bar so very high for festive style.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Practically Looks Like A Summer Morning In An Elegant Yellow Salwar Kameez Suit

Preity Zinta has always managed to be on our festive mood board with her incredible ethnic style sensibilities. Previously, the actress turned on the charm in a beautiful deep blue hue for Diwali festivities. Her beautiful blue velvet anarkali suit was a lesson in doing festive style right. The heavy-duty embroidered pattern added a glitzy element to her fit. She paired the look with a matching dupatta and contrasting potli. Her minimal approach towards accessories looked perfect with just jhumkas.

Also Read: Even A Look At Preity Zinta's Latest Squats Workout Video Is Enough To Give "Post Workout Endorphins"

Preity Zinta's festive style is for the fashion books.