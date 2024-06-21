With Disha Patani's Black Strapless Dress, It's A Weekend Feeling Every Day

With Disha Patani's Black Mini Dress, It's A Weekend Feeling Every Day

Disha Patani's wardrobe never runs dry of event-appropriate fits. We are simply happy to take notes from the actress as and when it comes. At a Giorgio Armani event in Mumbai, Disha dazzled in a strapless black mini-dress. The figure-hugging ensemble came with a risque keyhole cutout extending to her midriff. The velvet corseted bodice brought a vintage element to her OOTD. Ruched details on the skirt, coupled with an asymmetrical train on one side added a dash of drama. Disha showcased her petite frame and toned legs in the hyper-feminine silhouette, making our hearts skip a beat. Complementing her cocktail-ready outfit, the actress wore dainty bangles on both hands and glittery floral stud earrings. Her on-fleek makeup comprised a dewy-glam base, rosy-contoured cheeks, nude lips, smokey eyes, and well-defined brows. Light brown tresses left open in soft waves amped up her look. 

Disha Patani in the city

Before that, Disha Patani played the right fashion cards in a black crochet dress. A leader in the risque department, Disha's monotone number featured a daring backless design and ample waist cutouts. Spiral patterns dominated the entirety of the halter-neck costume. Identical ornamentation was seen on the hem of the skirt with a chic addition of drawstring tassels. For accessories, Disha resorted to minimalism sporting only a gold bangle. Blushed cheeks with a hint of contour, classic eyeliner, wispy mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips sealed her makeup outing. Her luscious wavy locks were left open gloriously. 

Not long ago, the Kalki 2898 AD actress gave a coquette spin to an LBD (little black dress). The strapless wonder from fashion label Marianna Senchina, had a cinched waist and flared hem, helping the diva to flaunt her curves. But it was the 3-D red heart-themed detail on the cups that delivered an X-factor. Sequinned coils taking the shape of spirals formed the unconventional embellishments, contributing a dash of edge. Light beauty strokes, stone-encrusted earrings, and a half-tied, half-open hairdo rounded off Disha's super-sultry avatar. 

Disa Patani gears up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD on June 27. 

