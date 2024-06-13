For Kalki 2898 AD, Disha Patani Rocks A Cropped Jacket And Cargos As Roxie

For Kalki 2898 AD, Disha Patani Rocks A Cropped Jacket And Cargos As Roxie

Disha Patani celebrates her 32nd birthday today but the gift is really to us. The makers of her much-waited film Kalki 2898 AD have shared the first-look poster of her character – Roxie — from the film. Her grim intensity was at its peak in a black cropped jacket and leather pants. She wore a beige bralette underneath. The belt wrapped in a crisscrossed manner around her waist amped up her look. Disha doubled up her action-ready avatar by wearing leather gloves. Knee-length boots offered the finishing touch to her OOTD. Minimal makeup and long hair left open in waves sealed her boss-babe look. 

Before that, Disha Patani made a “classy” style statement in a white pantsuit from the clothing brand, Self Portrait. She dished corpcore chic vibes in a lapel-collared blazer featuring dual side pockets. Padded shoulders and full sleeves added dimension to her boardroom-appropriate look. The risque element came with a single front button, keeping the outfit in place. A white sweetheart neckline bralette delivered a touch of femininity to the otherwise formal silhouette. Disha elevated her oomph quotient by slipping into a similar hued mermaid-fit skirt. The ruffle details at the hem served pizzazz. Dewy cheeks, glossy lips, wispy lashes, and well-defined brows completed her makeup outing. Golden hoops shined through her luscious open tresses. 

Before that for an event, Disha Patani unleashed her biker girl charm with her street-style sartorial sensibility. She slipped into a beige bodysuit minus any straps that hugged her petite frame like a dream. The chic bustier had a sweetheart neckline and ruched patterns, contributing an element of uniqueness. Disha's uber-cool look came to a full circle with low-rise and baggy olive green cargo pants. The actress sealed her avatar with blown-out wavy locks and minimal glam beauty strokes. 

We can't wait to watch Disha Patani's fashion outings in Kalki 2898 AD releasing on June 27. 

