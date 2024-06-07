Disha Patani Is In LA But Her Blush Pink Makeup Is Living In Her Soft Girl Era

Disha Patani's soft girl summer makeup is totally on trend of the season

We're usually so engrossed in Disha Patani's style by the beach or on the dance floor that we often forget how good her game is on the beauty front. Disha Patani's love for minimal makeup with soft hints of pink blush and a glossy lip shows us the power of simplicity. Not to forget, the art of striking the right balance with her bold approach to fashion through her makeup. Disha Patani's minimal makeup routine is a breath of fresh air contrary to the heavily contoured makeup we're used to seeing on celebrities. This trend aligns perfectly with the summer season, where light, breathable makeup is practical yet stylish. She loves a heavily flushed makeup look that is easy to achieve with a cream or powder blush as evident from her recent Instagram story. The pink lip gloss keeps it fresh with a pop of colour but in an understated way. Her approach highlights the importance of enhancing natural features rather than masking them as visible \on her face, lips and eyelashes coated with mascara.

Also Read: Disha Patani Is "Finally On Land" But Her Luminous Makeup Flies High Up In The Sky

One of the key elements of Disha Patani's allure is her love for minimal makeup which is often an extension of a consistent skincare routine. She believes flawless makeup lies in canvas-healthy, well-nourished skin and despite hectic travel schedules, her skin was on par in a recent selfie shared on Instagram.

Even though her summer looks have a penchant for minimalism with a focus on a skincare-led appearance, going a little glam now and then is always welcome. While the glowing complexion remains consistent even in her most glamorous virtues, glitter on the lids and dramatic lashes replace her minimalistic makeup approach with equal ease.

Also Read: Disha Patani Adds Sparkle To Her Summer Beauty Look With Shimmery Lids And Glossy Lips

Disha Patani's effortless makeup style is not only perfect for the summer season but also serves as a reminder that sometimes, less truly is more.

Also Read: Disha Patani Lives Her Bridgerton Dream In A Corset Dress As Bright As A Summer's Day