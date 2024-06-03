Disha Patani Is 'Finally On Land' But Her Luminous Makeup Flies High Up In The Sky

Disha Patani's minimal makeup is perfect for summer days

One of the key elements of Disha Patani's allure is her love for minimal makeup. The secret to her flawless makeup routine is no secret though. She believes flawless makeup lies in the canvas-healthy, well-nourished skin. It reflects perfectly in her latest Instagram story too. Achieving a dewy complexion involves the strategic use of lightweight, hydrating products that enhance natural beauty without masking it. Disha Patani's luminous skin-friendly products are mostly topped with a natural pink lip gloss and cheek tint to complement her sheer skin. The fresh-faced beauty also emphasises her eyes, but in a subtle, natural way, often with just a coat of mascara. Disha Patani's love for minimal makeup and glowing skin is a refreshing reminder that sometimes, less truly is more.

Even though her summer looks have a penchant for minimalism with a focus on a skincare-led appearance, going a little glam now and then is always welcome. While the glowing complexion remains consistent even in her most glamorous virtues, glitter on the lids and dramatic lashes replace her minimalistic makeup approach.

With or without makeup, Disha Patani's flawless selfies with a little ray of sunshine are all the summer needs.

If beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, we can only consider ourselves lucky that we get to see Disha Patani's beauty looks often.

