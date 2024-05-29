Disha Patani Adds Sparkle To Her Summer Beauty Look With Shimmery Lids And Glossy Lips

With Shimmery Lids And Glossy Lips, Disha Adds Some Sparkle To Her Look

Your makeup doesn't always need to be OTT and Disha Patani will convince you to opt for minimalistic looks this summer 2024. The actress loves a good minimal look and every now and then, she has delivered beauty fanatics with a dose of glam that is perfect for all days. Recently, the actress served beauty goals with a picture on her Instagram Stories. Disha definitely knows how to balance her beauty look with the right elements. She went for a radiant base that was understated yet statement-making. For her eyes, she stuck to shimmery shadow paired with a smokey eyeliner and mascara. The shimmer added the perfect amount of sparkle to her look. Glossy pink lips were perfect to round off her beauty look. She kept her tresses open and her neatly filled brows perfectly completed her glam.

Minimalistic and timeless makeup rules Disha Patani's beauty game. It is safe to say that the actress has a penchant for all things minimally glam. Previously, the actress opted for fresh glam to pair with her pristine white dress. She went in for wispy lashes and a dewy base that perfectly matched her peachy coral lips and fresh blush. Open natural tresses were a fitting choice to complete her look.

Disha Patani's beauty game is meant to impress and this is proof.