If You Thought Disha Patani Couldn't Make Summer More Hot, Try Her In This White Skirt Suit

Disha Patani In A Blazer Set Makes Power Dressing Look Hotter Than A Summer Day

Disha Patani's style aesthetic is always high on monochrome magic. Nothing beats her striking collection of on-duty wardrobe and yet again, she served business fashion in an all-white look. Disha's summer style is all about acing power-dressing like a total pro. Her latest look is absolute summer wardrobe goals. The actress posted an array of sunkissed pictures that are straight up giving chic fashion. She definitely knows how to light up the internet with her fashion gear and her white style absolutely delivered. She opted for a body-grazing flowy white maxi skirt paired with matching blazer. What added an instant glam touch to the look was her white plunging neckline bralette that was paired underneath the blazer. With her signature dewy glam, tinted lips and open tresses, her crisp white fit was a style moment worth noting.

It is safe to say that Disha Patani is a true style maven. Thanks to her impeccable fashion choices, we are never short on inspiration. Previously, the actress served chic party dressing goals in a black velvet mini. Well, we were all hearts for her look that came with sequin heart details and a plunging neckline. She teamed it up with a radiant base, flushed cheeks and tinted lips.

Disha Patani is just adding to the soaring temperature with her chic style sensibilities