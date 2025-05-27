Winged Liner, Rosy Cheeks, Glossy Lips: Ananya Panday's Beauty Look Has Us Taking Notes

We can go on and on about Ananya Panday's makeup prowess. Minimal aesthetics to super glam - she can ace it all with equal expertise. On Tuesday, the actress shared some candid glimpses of her life on Instagram. But the spotlight was on her versatile beauty game that had us screaming more.

The opening frame in the carousel showed Ananya Panday rocking a full glam. Special mention: her flawless skin, paving the way for the beauty brushes to glide effortlessly. She chose a matte base for the perfect summer charm and applied a generous amount of blush on the cheeks. The actress ditched heavy contouring and instead went with a shimmery highlighter to enhance her features. A little glimmer on the edge of her nose added an extra layer of radiance.

Ananya Panday embraced the warm-weather vibe with soft, glossy lips that came with a hint of peachy hue - a great move for daytime outings. As for the eyes, Ananya had some drama in mind. She opted for a midnight blue smokey winged eyeliner and a dash of smudged kohl on the lower waterline.

Mascara-laden, fluttery lashes elevated the intensity. Her coloured tresses were left open in stunning waves.

On another page, Ananya Panday left us taking notes with her soft glam. Her blemish-free glow set the tone for the subtle rosy luminosity to take centre stage. There was a tint of highlighter on the high points of her cheeks, too. Her pink-tinted lips were laced with an unmissable shine. Ananya skipped wearing eyeliner and kohl and simply relied on mascara to curl up her lashes.

Ananya Panday's final avatar was a natural finish, proving that her skincare regimen is truly one of a kind. The actress used minimal blush and shimmer, creating a flushed effect. Was that a post-workout glow? Our bets are on that. For the finishing touches, Ananya resorted to nude lips and wispy lashes.

Ananya Panday's beauty shenanigans are our go-to inspiration!