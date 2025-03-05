With Contoured Cheeks And Nude Lips, Sonakshi Sinha Is Making Subtle Glam Her Game

Sonakshi Sinha is leaving no chance to mesmerise us with her back-to-back stylish looks. After impressing the fashion police with her recent ethnic style, the actress is now all set to give us some major makeup goals. The star recently shared a picture of herself as she served glam, offering a subtle makeup look.

Sonakshi looked like a fashionista in her subtle glam makeup moment. The star slayed a minimal look that complemented her overall outfit just fine. Sonakshi's makeup featured a seamless, subtle base that is ideal for casual outings and the festive season. The contour on the cheeks, forehead, and jawline nicely defined her look. She teamed her look with arched brows, an ample amount of bronzer, wispy lashes, soft smokey brown lids, winged liner, rosy cheeks, and a decent amount of rose-gold-toned highlighter across her cheeks and on the bridge of her nose. The star completed her look with soft brown matte lips, adding an ideal drama to her look.

The star donned an all-black look, which she accessorised with a pair of diamond studs and rings. Sonakshi's hair game nicely complemented her glam makeup in a sleek, middle-parted, straight tress cascading down her shoulders.

Be it fashion or beauty looks, one can always count on Sonakshi Sinha for major glam tips.

