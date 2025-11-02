Why Priyanka Chopra Never Sprays Perfume After Wearing Jewellery And You Shouldn't Either

Priyanka Chopra has never treated glamour as something you merely put on. She approaches it like strategy, whether she is sweeping across the Met Gala in sculptural couture or stepping into a Los Angeles boardroom in tailored power dressing.

So when she lets the world in on a beauty secret, it tends to be one worth paying attention to.

In a recent conversation with Elle, Chopra shared a deceptively simple but powerful fashion-meets-beauty rule. Her advice? Protect your jewellery at all costs by changing the order in which you get ready.

As she put it, "Never wear perfume after putting your jewellery on. Put your perfume on, get your hairspray, everything done, and then put your high jewellery on. You don't want aerosol on it."

Perfume And Jewellery Is Not A Good Match

Fragrance feels like the final, glamorous touch before heading out, but for your jewellery, that spritz can be its downfall. Perfumes and hair sprays contain alcohol, oils, and chemical compounds that can react with metals and dull the brilliance of gemstones. Over time, they can create a film, cause tarnishing, and even weaken clasps or prongs holding delicate stones.

Fine pieces, especially in gold, platinum, and set with diamonds or pearls, are particularly sensitive. Pearls, which are porous, can absorb chemicals and lose their natural lustre faster than you would expect.

So the next time you are tempted to mist on fragrance after slipping on earrings, remember Chopra's wisdom, and give your jewels the VIP treatment first.

Other Simple Tips

Here are some more tips, that can save your favorite pieces of jewellery.

Store separately

Jewellery scratches easily when piled together, especially diamonds against softer stones. Keep pieces in soft-lined boxes or individual pouches.

Clean carefully

Warm water, a soft brush, and gentle soap are usually enough for most metals and stones. Harsh cleaners can strip away protective coatings.

Avoid heat and humidity

Too much moisture can tarnish silver and dull gemstones. Keep your jewellery away from humid bathrooms and direct sunlight.

Remove before chores and workouts

Sweat can dull shine, and cleaning chemicals can damage finishes. Take off rings and bracelets before doing household tasks or hitting the gym.

Mind your pearls

Never store pearls in airtight boxes. They need a little air to maintain their natural moisture and sheen.

Travel with protection

Use travel cases with compartments or roll organisers so pieces do not rub together in transit.

Get periodic checks

A quick visit to your jeweller (if you're feeling extra) can help you prevent accidents that may cost far more than a routine check-up. This is because, clasps, prongs, and chains can loosen over time.