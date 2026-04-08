Why Indian Singles Are 'Pet-Fishing' To Find Matches On Dating Apps

You're not alone if you considered swiping right after seeing a grinning husky or a smug Persian on someone's profile.

Welcome to "pet-fishing," the sly dating hack where 19% of Indian singles admit to featuring pets on their profiles, or at least considering it, to stand out and spark chats.

What Is Pet-Fishing

In simple terms, Pet-fishing refers to the practice where people feature their pets prominently on dating profiles to attract matches, signal personality traits like warmth or responsibility, and spark conversations.

A recent survey by happn, a dating app, shows that 19% of Indian singles have featured pets on their dating profiles or considered it, a trend called "pet-fishing."

This pet-powered shift mirrors India's dating glow-up: more intentional, less performative. Amid app-fueled romances, pets invites deeper connection.

Why Is Pet-Fishing On The Rise

Pets aren't just conversation starters; they're emotional wingmen. A staggering 21% call them the ultimate icebreaker, easing nerves and creating instant common ground.

Think of it as a low-stakes social lubricant: no deep dives into career ambitions or family trees required. Yet, as any serial dater knows, a shared love for belly rubs doesn't seal the deal.

Pets lower walls and signal warmth: 26% see pet owners as total "softies," while 22% flag it as an instant green light. Younger daters (under 30) swoon hardest over this vibe, viewing a pet pic as proof of kindness. Older singles? They appreciate it but prioritise if your vibes align beyond the leash.

Dating Spots Are Evolving Too

Data also shows that 33% stick to pet-free coffee klatches, but 25% opt for dog walks, low-pressure strolls through Delhi's Lodhi Gardens or Chennai's Marina Beach, where leashed chats flow naturally. Another 20% fancy pet-talk over chai, proving pets fit seamlessly without stealing the spotlight.

Bottomline

What this ultimately reflects is a dating culture that values ease, expression, and emotional awareness. Small cues, like pets, are helping people navigate early interactions with less pressure and more openness, without replacing the need for real connection. As dating becomes more self-aware and intentional, pets are finding their place as part of the social language people connect over.