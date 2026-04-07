What The Other Bank Of Strait Of Hormuz, Not Controlled By Iran, Looks Like

The Strait of Hormuz is in global headlines. Over the past few weeks, tensions have escalated sharply, with Iran threatening and partially restricting maritime traffic following military strikes involving the United States and Israel.

The narrow channel, barely 39 km wide at its tightest point, carries nearly one-fifth of the world's oil.

When it falters, the ripple is immediate: oil prices spike, insurance premiums surge, and naval vessels crowd what is already one of the busiest sea lanes on the planet.

India, among others, has deployed warships to secure shipping routes, while Oman has stepped in as a cautious mediator.

But just along the southern edge of this geopolitical flashpoint lies Musandam.

How Musandam Became Oman's Exclave

The Musandam Peninsula is one of those rare geographic oddities where history and politics have left behind a visible imprint on the map.

Today, it is an exclave of Oman, physically separated from the rest of the country by the United Arab Emirates. But that separation is rooted in centuries of shifting control along the Arabian coast.

Before the rise of modern nation-states, this coastline was part of a loosely connected maritime world where allegiance was shaped by tribal ties, seafaring routes and trading networks.

A pristine beach in Musandam, Oman. Photo: Unsplash

Musandam, sitting at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, was always strategically valuable. Whoever controlled it could watch, tax or influence the movement of ships entering and leaving the Gulf.

From the 17th century onwards, Omani rulers, particularly under the Yaruba and later the Al Said dynasty, consolidated their hold over key coastal regions, including Musandam. Their power was not just territorial but naval.

Oman was a formidable maritime force, with influence stretching across East Africa and deep into the Indian Ocean. Holding Musandam meant maintaining a foothold at one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world.

The complication came much later, in the 19th and 20th centuries, when the British began formalising control over the Gulf through treaties with local rulers.

The region that would become the United Arab Emirates was then a collection of Trucial States under British protection. As boundaries started to solidify, Musandam remained aligned with the Sultanate of Oman rather than the neighbouring sheikhdoms.

When the UAE was formed in 1971, these historical alignments became fixed borders. Musandam stayed Omani, even though it was no longer connected by land to the rest of the country. The result was an exclave.

This is why Musandam is "under Oman" as it has been part of the Omani political and maritime identity for centuries.

Its separation today is simply the by-product of how borders in the Gulf were eventually drawn.

The 'Norway Of Arabia'

Musandam's coastline is carved into deep, narrow inlets called khors, where jagged mountains plunge straight into the sea.

These formations mirror the fjords of Scandinavia so closely that travellers began calling it the "Norway of Arabia".

Musandam's coastline is carved into deep, narrow inlets called khors. Photo: Unsplash

Places like Khor Najd or the Elphinstone Inlet feel almost surreal in this part of the world: stark, rocky cliffs reflected in still turquoise water.

Unlike Norway, though, this is a desert meeting the sea. There are no forests, no snow, just raw rock, sun and salt air. The contrast is what makes it unforgettable.

What You Can See And Do In Musandam

Musandam is majorly about experiences shaped by land and water, and was slowly gaining traction amongst travellers.

Khasab is the entry point for most travellers. Its 17th-century fort offers a quick dive into Omani history, but the real draw lies offshore.

Traditional dhow (a lateen-rigged ship with one or two masts) cruises glide through the fjords, often accompanied by pods of dolphins. These slow, wooden boats feel like a step back in time.

Dolphin swimming in Musandam waters. Photo: Unsplash

Telegraph Island, once a British relay station, is now a snorkelling hotspot. Beneath the surface, the waters are alive with coral and marine life, making it one of the quieter but richer diving regions in the Gulf.

Further inland, the mountains take over. Jebel Harim, the highest peak in Musandam, offers rugged 4x4 trails and fossil beds that hint at a prehistoric seabed. The drive itself, winding through barren ridges, is as much the attraction as the destination.

Then there are the villages. Kumzar, accessible only by boat, feels almost suspended in time, while Lima acts as a gateway to the fjords. Beaches like Bassa offer rare stretches of calm, and islands such as Seebi are favourites among divers.

A Geography Shaped By Isolation

Musandam covers roughly 1,800 square kilometres, dominated by the northern reaches of the Hajar Mountains. These peaks rise sharply and drop even more abruptly into the sea.

This has created a fragmented coastline dotted with islands, hidden coves and steep cliffs that make overland travel difficult.

Musandam is dominated by the northern reaches of the Hajar Mountains. Photo: Pexels

Many settlements remain accessible only by boat, reinforcing a sense of isolation that has shaped local culture for generations.

Even getting here is part of the experience. Most visitors drive from Dubai, crossing into Oman at the Ras Al Khaimah border, while others fly directly into Khasab.

What The Current Crisis Means For Musandam Travel

Cross-border trips from Dubai to Musandam was growning significantly since 2022, making it a popular day-trip destination for UAE residents (or tourists visiting the UAE) and visitors seeking fjord adventures without long travel.

One of the major reasons was the improved border processes at crossings, including faster visa-on-arrival options and dedicated tourism lanes.

Multilingual guides (English, Arabic, Hindi, Russian) and seamless online bookings via UAE-based operators handle all paperwork, appealing to families and short-stay travellers.

In 2025, Musandam Tour companies like Jazara and Saifco launched door-to-door pickups from Dubai hotels, covering AC vans, border aid, dhow cruises, and lunches starting at AED 250. Packages now cater to solos, families, and corporates with snorkelling add-ons, boosting repeat visits and personalisation.

This reflects a post-pandemic shift to regional, nature-focused escapes, with demand up amid Dubai's tourism boom.

But for now, even though Musandam remains open to visitors, the mood is understandably cautious.

The ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have not shut down tourism, but they have altered it. Cruise routes are monitored more closely, shipping traffic is heavier with naval escorts, and travel advisories from several countries urge caution.

Border crossings from the UAE remain functional, though subject to tighter checks depending on the situation. Insurance costs for operators have risen, and some travellers are choosing to postpone trips altogether.