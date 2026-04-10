What Is Motor Neuron Disease, The Neurological Condition That <i>Game of Thrones</i> Actor Michael Patrick Died Of

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick died of motor neuron disease at the age of 35. Taking to Instagram, his wife, Naomi Sheehan, revealed on April 9, 2026, that he had passed away. She wrote, "Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice."

"He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease on 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are," she added.

"He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man," Naomi wrote.

Michael Patrick played the role of a Wildling rioter in Season 6 of Game of Thrones. The prolonged illness that took his life was part of a group of non-curable neurological disorders.

What Is Motor Neuron Disease

As the name suggests, motor neuron disease (MND) is a disease associated with neurons and mobility. According to a Cleveland Clinic report, MND refers to a group of neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons. These neurons are involved in activities like swallowing, speaking, walking, and even breathing.

In layman's terms, messages from neurons in the brain (upper motor neurons) are usually transmitted to neurons in the spinal cord (lower motor neurons). From there, the messages move to the muscles in the body, allowing them to function.

When the muscles can't receive messages from the lower motor neurons, they become weak and begin to shrink. Similarly, when lower motor neurons can't receive signals from upper motor neurons, the muscles stiffen, making voluntary movements slow and difficult.

Over time, a patient can lose the ability to walk or control movement in the body. The report mentioned that there is currently no cure for motor neuron diseases. Since it is a progressive condition, it worsens over time.

However, some treatments can reduce the impact of the disease on a person's quality of life, but the motor neurons continue to deteriorate over weeks and months, ultimately leaving the patient disabled and eventually leading to death.

Symptoms Of Motor Neuron Diseases

MND symptoms may not be obvious at first, but they can gradually increase. The list includes,

Slurred speech

Weakness in the legs

Muscle twitches

Weight loss

Weakening grip

Trouble controlling emotions, such as involuntary crying or laughing

Disturbed sleep

Breathlessness

Confusion

Repeated chest infection

Morning headache

Fatigue

There is no exact known trigger for the disease. Research suggests that motor neurons progressively stop functioning over time. MND can be hereditary, meaning it may be passed from one generation to the next. A single genetic mutation can cause the disease to be inherited.

Studies suggest that MND usually affects people in their 60s and 70s, but it can also affect adults and children across different age groups. A person is more likely to develop MND if they have a close relative with the condition or a related disorder called frontotemporal dementia.

To clear any doubts or concerns, one should consult a healthcare provider.

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