"We Stand With Nepal's Youth": Designer Prabal Gurung Calls For End To Violence

Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung has taken a powerful stance in support of the youth of Nepal amid the violent protests.

In a story shared on Instagram, Prabal expressed solidarity with Nepal's youth movement against social media bans, corruption, economic stagnation and systemic neglect of its population. The New York-based designer emphasised the importance of listening to the young generation's voices.

Prabal wrote, "In grief for those who have lost their lives, and in hope for what is to come, we stand with Nepal's youth. Too many have been injured. Too many lives have been cut short. The violence must end immediately. A nation's strength is never measured in force against its own young, but in how it listens to their voices".

In a message to the youth of Nepal, he added, "You are the light of tomorrow. Your courage is the strength of a nation. Your voices are the hope by which Nepal will rise stronger and by which the world will be inspired."

A screenshot of Prabal Gurung's Instagram Story.

The protests in Nepal were triggered by the government's abrupt ban on 26 major social media platforms. The movement quickly transcended the ban when youth-led crowds mobilised not only to demand restoration of access but also to challenge systemic issues such as corruption, nepotism and economic stagnation in the country.

Clashes with security forces turned deadly, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 100 injuries. The protests led to the government lifting the ban and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following intense public pressure, including incidents of arson targeting his residence, the parliamentary complex, and other government structures.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators demanded not just a change in leadership but systemic reform. Human rights groups and international observers have urged independent investigations into the excessive use of force. Pictures of the Nepali Army patrolling the streets of the capital city Kathmandu are circulating on the Internet.