Nepal Protests Threatened Its Busiest Travel Season, But Luxury Hotels Say Bookings Back On Track

Nepal was featured on The New York Times' list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," with special recognition for Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Ranked ninth on the list, Lumbini's inclusion highlights the country's cultural and spiritual significance on the global map.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Lumbini attracts millions of pilgrims and travellers each year for its historical monuments, meditation centers, Buddhist cultural landmarks, and newly built temples such as the Thousand Temple.

Experts believed this acknowledgment would further strengthen Nepal's tourism profile, encouraging more domestic and international visitors.

Till the first week of September.

Protests Hit Nepal's Peak Tourist Season

Just as Nepal entered its crucial September-December peak tourist season, the country witnessed its deadliest protests in decades. Violent anti-corruption demonstrations left 72 people dead and over 2,000 injured, forcing the resignation of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

Popular hubs like Thamel in Kathmandu, usually teeming with trekkers and backpackers, saw their shops, cafes, and pubs lying deserted even after reopening.

Tourism authorities reported that arrivals had fallen by nearly 30 percent compared to the same period last year. The cancellations have impacted hotels, trekking agencies, and restaurants across Nepal.

"Damage to government buildings and some hotels might send a negative message not only to visitors but also to investors," Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of Nepal's Tourism Board, told Reuters. He noted that cancellations were running between 8 percent and 10 percent in recent days.

Luxury Hotels Say Bookings Back On Track

NDTV reached out to several luxury hotels in Kathmandu to understand the ground reality of how the protests have affected business.

At The Terraces Resort and Spa, Kathmandu, the management shared details of their room tariffs, noting that current prices are already offered at discounted rates.

A Superior Room is priced at approximately Rs 19,000 (USD 216) with nearly Rs 2,800 (USD 32) in taxes and fees, while a Deluxe Suite costs around Rs 23,600 (USD 269) with an additional Rs 3,600 (USD 41) in taxes. The Presidential Suite is available for roughly Rs 47,200 (USD 536) along with Rs 7,100 (USD 81) in taxes and fees.

The Terraces Resort and Spa. Photo: Official website

When we asked if the resort was offering further discounts to attract customers amid the unrest, the management clarified, "These are already discounted rates, and no additional schemes are currently available."

Bookings Were Cancelled During The Protest

On cancellations, a spokesperson added, "Some guests cancelled their bookings during the protest period. However, with the situation improving, many are now making reservations again. Our resort, which had temporarily closed during the protests, will reopen from tomorrow (September 17)."

Gokarna Forest Resort, Kathmandu, also shared its pricing, with a standard room costing approximately Rs 10,000 net per night including breakfast, and a discounted rate of around Rs 9,000 being offered.

Asked about discounts and cancellations, a representative explained, "We are already providing reduced rates. Yes, some bookings were cancelled during the unrest, but conditions are stabilising. In recent days, we have seen bookings resume, and we expect the momentum to continue."

Gokarna Forest Resort, Kathmandu. Photo: Official website

While these luxury properties expressed cautious optimism, NDTV also reached out to several other five-star hotels in Kathmandu. Most declined to acknowledge the extent of cancellations or avoided commenting on whether their business had been impacted.

Affected Hotels Announce "Temporary Closure"

Hotels like Hilton Kathmandu, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, and Varnabas Museum Hotel, all of whom were affected in the protests, have a notice of 'temporary closure' up on their respective websites.

While Hilton Kathmandu was set on fire by protesters, Hyatt Regency and Varnabas Museum Hotel were both attacked. The latter has announced that the hotel will be closed till December 31, 2025 for "maintenance".

Tourism Hopes For Recovery

According to Reuters, tourism contributes to nearly 8 percent of Nepal's GDP, with around 1.2 million annual visitors. From Everest Base Camp to the cultural heritage of Kathmandu Valley, Nepal's appeal spans trekkers, pilgrims, and cultural explorers alike. Industry leaders believe stability under the interim government could help restore confidence among tourists and investors in the months ahead.