How A British Travel Vlogger Shot The Nepal Gen Z Protests And Went Viral With 5 Million Views

A British travel vlogger has become an unexpected witness to one of Nepal's most dramatic political moments.

Harry, the UK traveller behind the YouTube channel WeHateTheCold, is known for motorbike vlogs, not conflict reporting. But his on-ground footage from Kathmandu's Gen Z-led protests has gone viral, amassing millions of views and turning him into what media outlets are calling an "accidental conflict reporter".

Who Is He

Harry usually documents his journey across countries on two wheels, creating light-hearted travel content.

Recently, he was also in India, cruising through Himachal Pradesh and other destinations. Harry is travelling from Thailand to the UK on his two wheels, documenting the entire journey. However, his trip took an unexpected turn in Nepal.

He found himself caught in the middle of violent demonstrations after a sudden curfew left him stranded. His video, shot on the streets around the parliament complex, showed flames, smashed vehicles, tear gas, and protesters clashing with police. What was meant to be a stop on his journey from Thailand back to the UK became an unexpected frontline assignment.

What His Videos Show

His clips captured rare, raw street-level moments: protesters advancing as riot police retreated under plumes of smoke, tear gas shells bursting in the air, and barricades being pulled down near government offices.

At one point, crowds were seen looting, carrying away computer monitors and keyboards. The footage also included flames and thick smoke around the parliament building, with Harry narrating in disbelief, "I cannot believe my eyes right now. The whole of Parliament is on fire. People are dancing, you can see the Nepali flags."

Harry's narration gave the footage its viral edge. Between coughing from tear gas and stumbling through smoke, he said: "This is insane," "For the first time in my life, I've just experienced tear gas," and "You can feel it going up your nose."

The Local Voices

Alongside his own commentary, Harry's camera picked up voices from the crowd. Protesters accused police of corruption, telling him: "This whole system is corrupt... that's why you're all protesting here."

Another bystander, watching the fires spread, shouted: "Parliament is burning." Others criticised the state's priorities, alleging that injured civilians were being neglected while authorities prioritised officials and police.

The Viral Video

Indian and global outlets and social media, of course, quickly picked up Harry's video, describing it as rare ground-level footage from a city under curfew. Reports noted his footage of "flames... the Parliament building," mobs vandalising vehicles, and looters fleeing with office equipment.

Bro came to Nepal for his inner peace.

Meanwhile Nepal be like 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/3WiGWYyesD — Neha Gurung (@nehaGurung1692) September 10, 2025

He was profiled as a YouTuber who never set out to cover politics but whose lens provided an unfiltered view of a fast-moving crisis.

What Did Harry Say

Harry later shared on his Instagram, that he "just happened to be there with my camera," emphasising that he never intended to report on unrest.

In his post description, he wrote: "I cannot believe what I saw today... The full journey back from Thailand to the UK on 2 wheels continues soon once I am able to get out of curfew here and fly the bike."

Later today (September 11), he posted a series of stories on his Instagram sharing, "To my Nepali people, I am in desperate need of your help, I went to that protest to film it as my personal experience of not, I didn't expect it to go viral, Now I've got a lot of support from a lot of Nepali people, who want to see me cover it more, however, I am in a little bit of a legal thing, worried about maybe getting deported."

About The Protest

The protests were fuelled by anger over a nationwide ban on 26 social media platforms and frustration over corruption and governance failures. As crowds swelled, the demonstrations turned violent, with fires breaking out near government offices and eventually the parliament complex.

Several reports cited multiple deaths and hundreds injured as security forces used live rounds, water cannons, and tear gas. Kathmandu and other cities were placed under strict curfews, while thick smoke filled the air. The escalation culminated in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, making the moment one of Nepal's most consequential political upheavals in recent years.

Why Harry's Video Matter

Harry's footage stood out for its immediacy. It was unscripted, messy, and chaotic, but precisely because of that, it offered a window into how events unfolded on the ground. What began as a motorbike travel vlog has, at least for now, become a record of history in the making.



