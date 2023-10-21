We Almost Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Deepika Padukone In A Rs 96K Victoria Beckham Dress On A Night Out

We Almost Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Deepika In A Rs 96K Midi Dress

Deepika Padukone is the kind of star who can get the cameras clicking wherever she goes. That's the case when she is dressed down to jet off from the airport and that's also most certainly the case when she is decked up for a night out on the town. The Bollywood actress stepped out for her Friday night to Los Cavos in Mumbai where she met up with celebrity pals Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and others. Deepika chose to, almost literally, paint the town red with her attire; a head-to-toe ensemble in shades of crimson. The actress wore a fire engine red dress by Victoria Beckham, which featured long sleeves, a mid-length and draped underarm detail in a fluid fabric. Called the Dolman Midi Dress, it costs approximately Rs 96,000, as per the official designer website. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's outfit was teamed with patent leather pointed pumps and Cartier jewellery. Her caramel-highlighted hair was slicked back and tucked behind her ears with a matching red lip and dewy skin accompanying it.

But even when Deepika is off-duty, she can still make a style statement. Late last night post her celebrity night out, the star headed to the airport in an outfit that took a 360-degree turn from her flaming red look from earlier in the night. At the airport, she was snapped wearing blue mom-style jeans with chunky black sneakers, sunglasses and a t-shirt featuring her skincare brand 82 E. Is there a merchandise drop that we can expect from Deepika Padukone's 82 E soon? We'd certainly like that.

It was last week when Deepika turned heads with her casually chic outfit in the city. Smiling brightly for the cameras, she wore black Helmut Lang bodysuit that came with a deep scooped back, paired with white sneakers and blue denim cargo pants.

Expect quite the style statement when Deepika Padukone steps out on the town.

