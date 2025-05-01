WAVES Summit 2025: Saif Ali Khan Looks Regal In A White <i>Pyjama Kurta</i> And A Nehru Jacket

Saif Ali Khan painted the ultimate picture of royalty at the WAVES Summit 2025 wearing a pristine white pyjama-kurta set teamed with a burgundy Nehru jacket buttoned-up in front around its front closure. The Jewel Thief actor didn't forget to add a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses that became the perfect summer accessory.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wavesummitindia

Saif Ali Khan channelled all the grace and grandeur of a true Nawab as he walked out wearing a crisp white pyjama kurta set made out of a cotton fabric. It featured an above-the-knee length straight kurta with a cuff laden full sleeves that were laden with gold cuff-links. He teamed it with a pair of straight ethnic pyjamas. Layered with a burgundy hued Nehru jacket that featured a button closure and an organza pocket square.

He accessorised the look with a sleek pair of tan hued brogue style tie-up shoes and his signature dark wayfarer sunglasses that made him look as chic as ever.

Saif's tresses were styled into a side-parted gel laden back combed look. On the grooming front, he sported a clean shaven look with a trimmed moustache that made him look as dapper as ever.

Saif Ali Khan's white pyjama kurta and berry Nehru jacket are a match made in fashion heaven.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.

