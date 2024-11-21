NDTV Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan On Her Favourite Place In The World, "I Am Who I Am Because Of That Place"

If there is one Bollywood star who leans into the soulful experience that travel can offer, it is Sara Ali Khan. From her social media feed, it is clear that Sara rarely ignores the beckoning of snowy landscapes and is ever-ready to lose herself in their chilly ambience. Sara's sojourns often lead her to the tranquil and mighty Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Spiritual at heart, the actress seems to harbour a special affinity for the destination, owing much to her Bollywood debut Kedarnath which was also shot there. Since then, Kedarnath's paramount beauty and breathtaking surroundings have appealed to Sara's wanderlust and seen her visit the place nearly every year.

Now, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Sara Ali Khan has opened up about her bond with Kedarnath which she believes is the reason why she is who she is today. She also reveals her top 5 recommended cities in the world, and how her travel tastes dramatically differ from her family's, all in this video below.

The Real Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan revealed that there are two distinct parts of her life. One is “Sara the actor” who juggles hectic schedules and the other is the “unwind, the travel Sara.” Speaking of the wanderer within, Sara said, “She is just different and her priorities are different. I want to explore, I want to learn and I think that only comes when you travel fuss-free. The fewer people the easier it is. So, I think it is not an attempt to be real or relatable it's just me being who I am and I think that is what connects.”

Does Sara Ali Khan Apply Makeup When Travelling?

The short answer to that is no. Why? Because “there's no time.” Supporting her statement, Sara Ali Khan shared an anecdote from her recent visit to Kedarnath. She said, “I recently came back from Kedarnath and I had gone with my stylist-cum friend and manager-cum-friend and they were like petrified. They were like, we need to leave from here. What are you doing?' It's just trekking, walking, exploring, eating. There is no time for makeup”

Sara Ali Khan's Explains Her Kedarnath Bond

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she believes it was Kedarnath that shaped her life as it is today, She also referred to her debut movie Kedarnath as the reason why people recognise her when she visits the place. The actress said, “I am who I am because of that place. And I like to believe that most people who have come there have watched the film, therefore, they know me.” Sara, also shared (with a tinge of humour) that while sitting at Kedarnath's dhabas late at night, people have occasionally mistaken her for a regular traveller and even asked her for directions to the local mandir.

The Travel Moments That Shaped The Traveller

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Sara Ali Khan said, “I don't think the traveller that I was when young has shaped me at all. Like my mother and my brother, they like London a lot even my father loves London. So when my parents were married summer holidays were like 45 days in London.”

So how did Sara find her love for travelling? The actress disclosed it herself. She said, “After I graduated from Colombia I actually started exploring my own country on my own. So I think travelling for me is a very personal and very self-discovered experience post-2016... There's a running joke in our house that my mother and my brother says, hamare UK jayenge, tere UK nahi,” because her UK is Uttarakhand and their UK is England.

Sara's Top 5 Recommended Places

When asked which cities she would rate as the best in the world for travel Sara didn't hesitate with her first 2; Kedarnath, of course, and then New York. After a long pause, she offered up three other choices, two of which are in India; Venice, Manali and Pondicherry.

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Kedarnath is known for the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Devotees flock to the region to pray to Lord Shiva besides soaking in the spiritual vibes and the unmatched beauty of the snow-clad mountains, lush greenery and glaciers. Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan dropped a video on Instagram featuring the serene landscapes of Kedarnath. From enjoying sunsets to trekking on rocky terrains and witnessing the cloudy skies, she appears to have had the time of her life.

Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries serve as inspiration for every globetrotter.

