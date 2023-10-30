Head To Kedarnath Like Sara Ali Khan For A Spiritual Awakening Set Amidst Nature

Head to Kedarnath like Sara Ali Khan for a holiday amidst the nature

Sara Ali Khan's travel fashion and sight-seeing posts instantly make you fall in love with the destination that the actress chooses. Recently, Sara shared a video on Instagram of her visit to Kedarnath. Kedarnath is a small town located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, nestled in the lap of the Himalayan mountains. Known for the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, the town holds massive spiritual significance for many devotees, besides its abundant natural beauty. Snow-clad mountains, lush greenery, glaciers and the spiritual vibes of the Kedarnath temple makes it a must-visit destination in North India. If you too want to visit the stunning town of Kedarnath like Sara, here are a few things you could add to your itineraries. It is not the first time that the actress has visited Kedarnath. Sara's debut movie Kedarnath was shot here. She was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in her Bollywood debut.

Top Things To Do In Kedarnath

1. Visit The Kedarnath Temple

The most important and iconic attraction in Kedarnath is the Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This ancient temple is believed to be centuries old and is one of the twelve Jyirotlingas. Devotees from all over India and beyond come to Kedarnath to seek blessings and pay their respect at this revered temple. The architecture of the temple is absolutely stunning and a perfect example of ancient Indian craftsmanship.

2. Trek To Kedarnath

One of the most thrilling experiences in Kedarnath is the journey itself. The town is not accessible by road and needs to be trekked to. The trek is around 16 kilometres long and starts from Gaurikund. The trek in itself is a scenic experience that takes you through breathtaking landscapes, including lush green forests, snow-capped peaks, and gushing rivers. This trek is not only a physical adventure but also lets you connect with nature.

3. Explore Vasuki Tal

Vasuki Tal is a high-altitude lake surrounded by snow-clad peaks. It's a challenging trek to reach this serene lake, but the views are totally worth the effort. The lake is named after the mythical serpent Vasuki, associated with Lord Shiva. It's a place for solitude and meditation, and its crystal-clear waters and surrounding lands help you meditate peacefully.

4. Witness The Chorabari Glacier

Known as the Gandhi Sarovar, this glacier is the source of the Mandakini River and is located just a few kilometers from Kedarnath. The glacier is a magnificent natural wonder and a testament to the awe-inspiring power of the Himalayas. In case you have some extra time at your disposal, a visit to this glacier will be worth it.

5. Experience Local Cuisine And Culture

While admiring the beauty of nature and taking in the spirituality, you can also interact with the locals, and relish traditional Garhwali cuisine. You can also get insights into the traditions and customs of the people living in this remote part of the Himalayas. Their warm hospitality and simple way of life will undoubtedly make you love Kedarnath a little bit more.

Here's to a beautiful adventure in Kedarnath, just like Sara Ali Khan.

