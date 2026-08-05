Want Healthier Hair This Monsoon? Celebrity Hairstylist Amit Thakur Shares What Works And What Causes Damage

With the monsoon season bringing increased hair fall and scalp concerns, many are turning to viral haircare trends to keep their locks healthy and luscious. Do these popular practices really work? Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur has shared his take, rating common haircare habits and explaining the science behind each one.

Thakur, who has worked with celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, posted a video on Instagram, reviewing several widely followed haircare habits. From double shampooing to silk pillowcases, he rated each practice out of 10 and highlighted its benefits and drawbacks.

Hairstylist Rates Common Hair Habits

Sleeping with wet hair: Sleeping with damp hair gets just 1 out of 10. According to Thakur, leaving the scalp wet overnight can create the perfect environment for fungus and other microorganisms, increasing the risk of dandruff and scalp irritation.

Double shampooing: Double shampooing earned an impressive 9 out of 10. He recommended it especially after oiling the hair or when there's excessive buildup of sweat, styling products or dirt. However, he advised against doing it too frequently to avoid stripping the scalp of its natural oils.

Brushing wet hair: One habit he strongly advised against was brushing wet hair, rating it 0 out of 10. Thakur said, “That's one of the worst things you can do to your hair.”

He explained that hair is super weak and vulnerable when it's wet and brushing it during this time can lead to breakage and long-term damage.

Scalp massage or champi: This practice received 8 out of 10. When done gently and correctly, Amit said scalp massages can improve blood circulation in the scalp, improve absorption of products and provide a relaxing experience.

Regular trims: Among all the habits, regular hair trims received a perfect 10 out of 10. The hairstylist clarified that trimming does not make hair grow faster, but it helps prevent split ends from travelling up the hair shaft which can make hairs look healthier and fresh.

Silk pillowcase: He also permitted the use of silk pillowcases, rating them 8 out of 10. Compared to cotton pillowcases, Amit stated that silk creates less friction while sleeping, which can help reduce frizz and minimise hair damage.