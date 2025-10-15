Why Walking Backward Is The Surprising New Way To Train Your Body And Mind

Give your walk a twist with backward walking. Taking a brisk walk is an exercise rich in simplicity, offering impressive mental and physical benefits, from stronger bones and muscles to improved cardiovascular fitness and stress relief.

However, like any workout, walking for your health can become repetitive and even boring over time.

Backward walking, also known as retro walking or reverse walking, introduces variety into a routine. Turning around not only changes your view but also places different demands on your body.

Benefits For Muscles And The Mind

Janet Dufek, a biomechanist and faculty member at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has researched the mechanics of walking and landing from jumps to identify ways of preventing injuries and improving physical performance. As a former college basketball player and regular exerciser, she has also practised backward walking extensively.

Reverse locomotion can increase hamstring flexibility, strengthen underused muscles, and challenge the mind as the body adapts to a new movement and posture.

"I see a lot of people walking in my neighbourhood, and that's good. But they are still stressing the same elements of their body over and over again. Walking backward introduces an element of cross-training, a subtly different activity," Dufek explains.

How To Get Started Safely

Personal trainer Kevin Patterson, based in Nashville, Tennessee, recommends using a treadmill for backward walking. The speed can be adjusted slowly, and for more control, the treadmill can be turned off, allowing clients to propel the belt themselves.

Patterson incorporates backward walking as an accessory exercise or during warm-ups. It usually makes up a small part of the workout but offers specific muscle engagement. He also notes that the treadmill is ideal for older clients because the handles provide extra support, reducing the risk of falls.

Dufek suggests integrating a one-minute segment of backward walking into a 10-minute walk, gradually increasing time and distance as comfort grows. Walking with a partner can also be effective: one person walks backward while the other walks forward to watch for any issues, then they switch positions.

Cross-Training And Injury Prevention

Backward walking serves as a form of cross-training, helping prevent overuse injuries by engaging muscles in new ways. Even small changes, such as alternating running shoes, can provide slightly different stresses to the body and improve overall fitness.

Physical therapists often recommend backward walking for rehabilitation, especially after knee injuries or surgery. The movement pattern differs from forward walking, with forefoot strikes reducing knee joint stress while gently stretching the hamstrings. Dufek is also exploring whether it improves balance and reduces fall risks in older adults by activating more bodily senses.

Far from unnatural, backward walking is a skill practised by top athletes across basketball, football, and soccer, highlighting its effectiveness as a functional and performance-enhancing exercise.

