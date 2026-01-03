Viral Video: Unboxing A Qatar Airways Business Class Diptyque Amenity Bag

Travelling in business class is not just about comfort and luxury, but it is also about experiencing one-of-a-kind services thousands of feet above the ground. And when you are flying with Qatar Airways, modern amenities and luxury are redefined.

When you book a business class seat with Qatar Airways, you not only enjoy unparalleled privacy, premium bedding, and customisable beds but also get an extravagant amenity bag by Diptyque, a French luxury fragrance brand.

Unboxing Diptyque Amenity Bag In Qatar Airways Business Class

A few days ago, Simai Smaa, a digital content creator, shared a video of unboxing the Diptyque amenity bag she received while travelling business class with Qatar Airways. The video has since gone viral, garnering over 270K views.

She received a pink cylindrical bag comprising an EDT (eau de toilette) perfume, an infused facial water, a nourishing lip balm, a body lotion, earplugs, eyeshade, and socks.

Another social media influencer shared that these amenity bags are customised. For men, the scent they receive is different from what women travellers get. The colour of the Diptyque amenity bag also varies according to the tourists.

Qatar Airways And Diptyque Partnership

Qatar Airways partnered with the French luxury perfume brand a few years ago to bring an exclusive range of toiletries for the flyers. This partnership was meant to elevate the travelling experience, and it has succeeded.

In December 2025, Qatar Airways also announced that they upgraded the Diptyque amenity pouches, now available in pink, green, blue, and beige hues.

Also Read | Viral Video: What Is Inside An Emirates Business Class Bvlgari Amenity Bag