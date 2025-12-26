Viral Video: What Is Inside An Emirates Business Class Bvlgari Amenity Bag

Unboxing goodies is one of the best experiences. But when you receive a Bvlgari amenity kit 43,100 feet above the ground, it cannot get more thrilling. And this is only possible if you fly with Emirates in their business class.

The two brands, synonymous with luxury, have a long-standing partnership that makes flying an ultra-luxurious experience. Travellers who buy business class get a Bvlgari amenity kit. The best part? It is customised. Men and women get different goodies.

Viral videos on the internet show what onboarding in Emirates' business class gets you.

Unboxing Viral Bvlgari Kits Inside Emirates Business Class

Flying with Emirates is a one-of-a-kind experience. From gourmet dining and premium drinks to lie-flat seats and soft loungewear, the airline gives you everything and more while flying thousands of feet above the ground.

But what has recently grabbed everyone's attention are the Bvlgari kits. Over the months, many Emirates business class flyers have shared videos of receiving small-sized goodies in fancy packaging.

For women, the high-end Bvlgari kit comes with a perfume, comb, lip balm, compact mirror, deodorant, tissues, dental kit, hair elastic, emulsions, and earplugs.

But the kit has a few different things for men. It includes a perfume, an after-shave lotion, a body lotion, a lip balm, a deodorant, a shaving kit, a dental kit, tissues, a comb, and earplugs. Not to mention that both kits include a Bvlgari travel bag - a sturdy pouch to hold your things.

Emirates x Bvlgari Partnership

Emirates had collaborated with Bvlgari, an Italian luxury brand, for more than 15 years. In 2024, the brand came up with its 16th version of the onboard travel pouch that flyers across the world receive while travelling in business class.

