Viral Video: Rajinikanth Fan Creates 230-Character Navratri <i>Kolu</i> At Madurai Temple

A fan of superstar Rajinikanth has put together a special Navratri kolu display in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, featuring more than 230 representations of the actor's iconic characters from across his film career.

The display has been set up at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple. As reported by ANI, this is the third consecutive year that a special Rajinikanth-themed kolu has been organised at the temple.

This year's exhibition traces Rajinikanth's journey in cinema, featuring 230 photographs and representations of the actor, from his debut film Apoorva Raagangal to his more recent projects, including Jailer 2 and Dharman.

ANI's post read, "Madurai, Tamil Nadu | Ahead of Navratri, which begins on October 11, a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth has created a special kolu at the Rajini Temple, featuring more than 230 representations of the superstar's iconic characters from his illustrious film career."

It further added, "For the past three years, he has been creating a special Navratri display dedicated to superstar Rajinikanth at the Azhagumigu Sri Rajini Temple. This year, he has showcased 230 photographs and representations of Rajinikanth, tracing his cinematic journey from his debut film, Apoorva Raagangal, to his latest films, including Jailer 2 and Dharman."

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2. The sequel brings the actor back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer first introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. The project also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 15.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu Recalls Rajinikanth Clapping After His Shot: "Meant More Than National Award"