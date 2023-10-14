Viral: Adobe's High-Tech Fashion Project Primrose Is An Interactive Dress That Changes Shapes And Designs In Seconds

Adobe shows us the future of fashion in their new interactive dress

The world of fashion continually pushes the boundaries of human imagination. From Harri KS's daring latex pants to Christian Cowan's extravagant fur ensembles, fashion has witnessed a variety of audacious experiments. The latest entrant in the realm of groundbreaking fashion is not a renowned designer but a computer software company. Confused? Allow us to shed some light. Adobe recently unveiled a unique creation at the Adobe Max 2023 event in Los Angeles – the innovative "Project Primrose.” This remarkable project is about a dress that possesses the ability to instantly shift its shapes and designs, making it a marvel in the world of fashion.

This Project Primrose dress is not made from typical fabric, it is a flexible textile display. Imagine having a dress that can show off patterns and images like a screen. As per a report published by The Verge, Adobe has already shown off this "smart display fabric" on small items before, like a handbag and a canvas, but now they have taken it to a new level with a dress. The piece is covered in tiny scale-like displays that can change and create different designs on your dress.

Adobe's Project Primrose Dress

Photo Credit: Adobe | Youtube

The interactive dress makes this possible with wearable and flexible, non-emissive textiles which allow an entire surface to display content created with Adobe Firefly, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Illustrator. According to Adobe's official website, recent advancements in smart materials have opened up new possibilities for displays, allowing them to go beyond flat surfaces and integrate into everyday objects. Designers can layer this technology into clothing, furniture, and other surfaces to unlock infinite style possibilities — such as the ability to download and wear the latest design from a favourite designer. Adobe may have redefined the meaning of what cool is with the invention of this dress.

Adobe's Project Primrose Dress

Photo Credit: Adobe | Youtube

This dress may not be your usual fashion take for a coffee run but with the future of fashion slowly evolving, it may not be long till this becomes the reality.

