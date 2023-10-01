Viral: Model Dressed As Giant Furball Turns 'Wrecking Ball' In A Mishap At Paris Fashion Week For Christian Cowan's Show

Giant Furball Turns Wrecking Ball At Paris Fashion Week at Christian Cowan's Show

The glitzy world of fashion has turned its spotlight on Paris for Fashion Week. This high-profile event began on September 25 and is set to dazzle until October 3. While this prestigious event hosts an array of international designers showcasing their collections on the runway, it is also a stage where unforgettable viral moments are born. So, what is the most talked-about moment this time around? A model dressed in a colossal fur ball stumbling and veering off course on the runway. It caused unexpected collisions. The incident happened at Christian Cowan's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 2024 show at the American Cathedral. The Internet went abuzz when Diet Prada shared a video capturing this incident.

In the video, the model dressed as a gigantic black fur ball struts the runway and, at the very outset, she appears disoriented. Soon the mishaps begin. First, she runs into singer Sam Smith, who is performing live on the ramp. Smith then redirects the furry enigma towards the runway. Well, the adventure did not end there. The model collides with front-row attendees, creating an unintentional fashion spectacle. As if that wasn't chaotic enough, the grand finale of this mishap ends with the model crashing into a cathedral altar, where she is ultimately rescued by the crew. The text on the video reads, “A model dressed as a giant fur ball got lost on the runway at Christian Cowan. Sam Smith helped redirect the furry wrecking ball before it crashed into the front row and the cathedral altar. This would have actually been a serve if the model could walk… could nobody figure out how to rig up a camera??”

Designer Christian Cowan couldn't resist adding a touch of humour to the unforgettable moment. Sharing a picture of the model on his Instagram handle, he playfully quipped, "She came into Paris Fashion Week like a wrecking ball." He concluded the post with a lighthearted note, stating, "No models were harmed."

Christian Cowan's "Freak Unique" Spring Summer 2024 collection pays homage to British queer club legend, Pete Burns. For Mr Cowan, Pete Burns is not just an icon but also a symbol of unapologetic queer expression, boundary-pushing music, and transformation. The collection's title, "Freak Unique," taken from Pete Burns' autobiography, serves as a reminder of fashion's transformative power, allowing individuals to embrace new confidence through their choice of attire.

Fashion Weeks this year have definitely had their share of viral moments, intentional or otherwise, and we can't wait for what else is in store for us from Paris Fashion Week.

