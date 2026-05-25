Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Joli Poli Couture Gown Paired With A Rs 5.5 Lakh Bag At Cannes Charity Event

When it comes to slaying on the red carpet, Urvashi Rautela is the one to keep an eye on. The actor not only picks the most dazzling outfits, but her unique bags, hair accessories, and footwear also steal the spotlight.

On May 21, the Daaku Maharaaj star attended the amfAR Gala Cannes in France. It's a black-tie charity event held every year during the Cannes Film Festival at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. The event is incomplete without a curated fashion show.

What Urvashi Rautela Wore To amfAR Cannes Gala

Urvashi Rautela opted for an embellished Joli Poli Couture gown. The silver off-shoulder gown featured a fitted bodice and a sheer skirt. It had embroidery in beads and stones, adding a bedazzling touch to it.

The sheer skirt also featured intricate details along the hemline. The actor styled it with a feather boa resting on her elbows.

For the hairstyle, she opted for a side-parted neat bun. The 32-year-old opted for a dewy base. Pink cheeks, reddish-pink lips, and shimmery eyeshadow complemented the silver in her dress. False lashes, winged liner, and kohl made her eyes pop, while highlighter applied to the high points of her face lent a flawless finish.

Urvashi Rautela's Rs 5.5 Lakh Bag

Urvashi Rautela kept it simple with accessories. She wore diamond-studded statement earrings and carried a Judith Leiber Martini Espresso clutch. According to the official website, it is priced at USD 5,795 (approximately Rs 5.5 lakh).

The label calls it a "toast to craftsmanship and unrestrained creativity". It is sculpted like the famed cocktail with matcha-toned crystals shimmering like "liquid silk under light".

"A foamy crystal 'froth' crowns the rim, while three espresso beans perch on top. Inside, a metallic leather lining and discreet mirror make room for small luxuries," reads an excerpt.

This is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela has carried a unique clutch like this. For one of her red carpet looks this year, she styled a Judith Leiber evening bag priced at USD 6,295 (approximately Rs 6 lakh). The whimsical piece featured a carousel ride, crafted with horse patterns in grey, blue, and pastel colours.

In 2025, she opted for a Judith Leiber parrot clutch, which Priyanka Chopra was also spotted carrying during The Bluff promotions. The price of the bag is USD 5,695 (nearly Rs 5 lakh).

The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and concluded on May 23.

Also Read | Indian Craft And Couture That Went Viral At Cannes, From Rajasthani Poshak To Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree