Uorfi Javed's Rs 44,000 Saksha & Kinni Multicoloured Lehenga Is A Celebration Of Colour In Time For Navratri 2023

Uorfi Javed's Rs 44K Lehenga Is A Navratri-Ready Celebration Of Colour

No one does experimental fashion better than Uorfi Javed. Her penchant for creating something offbeat is a given. From custom-making costumes to recreating iconic looks, Uorfi's style game has been stronger than ever. While she has always grabbed the fashion attention with her quirky looks, occasionally, her wardrobe does have designer standouts which she gives her spin to every now and then. Recently, she turned the airport into her personal runway when she brought a burst of colour in a beautiful Saaksha and Kinni lehenga. Soaking the Navratri fervour, Uorfi aced ethnic glam in the most contemporary way wearing this beautiful multicoloured number. Priced at Rs 44,000 on the official designer website, the number consisted of a strapless bralette blouse which Uorfi paired with a similar flared skirt. The flowy dupatta was all that she needed for that romantic flare. The ruby-toned statement studs beautifully matched the colour palette and her tresses tied in a high pigtail was the sophisticated element to complete her attire.

While Uorfi has her unique take on fashion, her penchant for designer picks comes with an equally stunning bit. Previously for a store launch, the diva looked glam as ever in a striking Amit Aggarwal number. The risque details of the 3D number perfectly complemented the body-grazing style. With the right cutouts and patterns of the Rorschach inkblot, Uorfi's look was indeed perfect.

Uorfi Javed's style gets an upgrade in a colourful look.