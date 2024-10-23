Trust Sara Ali Khan's Pilates Workout Routine This Diwali To Burn Off The Festive Calories

Sara Ali Khan is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. Recently, her fitness trainer and friend Namrata Purohit shared a video of Sara doing Pilates, which also happens to be her favourite form of workout. In the video, we can see Sara doing arm workouts on a reformer machine. With lots of sweets being offered and your favourite foods to indulge in, the festive season often leads to weight gain. Just like Sara, if you too wish to stay fit during the festive season, here are all the benefits of Pilates for arms and some easy exercises to perform them.

1. Strength And Endurance

Pilates is one of the most effective forms of exercise that can help build strength and endurance in the arms and shoulders.

2. Shoulder Mobility

Pilates can help strengthen the muscles in your shoulders. This can help alleviate shoulder pain and injuries.

3. Flexibility

Pilates can also help increase the range of motion and flexibility in your joints and muscles.

4. Sculpting Your Upper Body

Pilates can shape your arms and is also great for sculpting your upper body. It works as an effective approach to increasing arm strength.

5. Posture

A stronger upper body can help improve your posture, which helps reduce the risk of back and neck pain.

Exercises To Do On The Reformer For It

1. Biceps Curls

The bicep curls, when done correctly, are one of the most effective exercises to build bigger arms, forearms, and shoulders. Sit facing the pulley, holding the straps with elbows at shoulder height. Pull hands towards your shoulders, hold on for some time, then return.

2. Airplane

Another arm exercise to do on a reformer is airplane. Sit facing the pulley and start by holding the straps with your arms out at the sides. Push your hands back while maintaining the height of the arms and return to your position.

3. Plow On Long Box

Another beneficial exercise to practice on the reformer is this one. Sit on the box reformer, facing the pulleys and holding ropes with arms reaching forward. With your spine straight, lift your chest upward, hold for some time, and release.

Want to lose some weight before Diwali? Then bookmark these easy exercises ASAP.

