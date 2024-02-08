Triptii Dimri's Bare, Textured Skin Is The Best Accessory To Her Neutral Winter Outfit

You can't look away from Triptii Dimri even if you tried

Animal's success has brought this very stunning young actress into the limelight who was already reigning on our list. Triptii Dimri is the star on everyone's minds and lips but thanks to her latest set of pictures on her Instagram profile, she's also making sure to be in everyone's sight. Bollywood's newest darling has two sides. It is either your usual girl next door or a femme fatale waiting for her next prey. She wears neutral tones in the form of a trench and sheer white stockings but nothing on her skin except for sunshine and a cheek tint. With nothing on her face except for her usual skincare basking in the sun peeping through the window, it is nice to see celebrities embracing their skin's natural texture in a world where poreless, matte skin has somehow garnered aspirational value. Minimal is the new maximal and if this is the soft girl aesthetic the world is striving for then we're so here for it.

Triptii Dimri is the star of our times. Effortlessly honest in everything she does. Her style and beauty are an extension of that. It comes as no surprise that brands are turning to her for runway shows where she plays the showstopper in every colour of the rainbow and in the trendiest styles.

Some may credit it to her sharp facial features or her earnestness, but it is true that one can't look away from her once the eyes are laid. We'll go ahead and add her fashion sensibilities and minimal beauty to the reasons why she is set to continue being the nation's crush.

Everyone is talking about Triptii Dimri and going by her favourites in style and beauty, we don't see the conversations ending any soon.

