Triptii Dimri Sparkled As Bright As The Stars In A Sequinned Silver Gown For The Filmfare Awards 2024

Triptii Dimri Sparkled As Bright As The Stars In A Sequinned Silver Gown

Triptii Dimri who was recently seen in Animal got much appreciation for her performance and has been in the limelight ever since. The diva is making headlines now with her sartorial choices which are a perfect blend of bold and exquisite. The actress picked a black sequinned gown as she walked the red carpet for the Filmfare Awards 2024 held recently. Triptii's strappy gown featured a sweetheart neckline followed by a body-hugging silhouette with shimmery silver and red sequins. The sequins sparkled like bright stars and the floor-sweeping outfit extended into a glamorous trail. The beauty left her tresses loose in natural waves and kept her makeup minimal with a dash of kohl, mascara, a dewy glow and nude lip colour. For accessories, she opted for a pair of crystal-encrusted studs and silver heels.

Making a bold wardrobe experiment, Triptii Dimri recently wore a sunshine yellow gown with numerous cutout patterns throughout. The gown also had dramatic ruffles encircling the cutouts that added to the charm of the look. What added a stylish edge to the monochromatic look was a daring thigh-high side slit and a train to follow. The diva wore silver strappy heels with the look. Her glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes and pink lip tint.

Triptii Dimri's fashion sense and style have inspired the country's youth making her a style icon. Her all-red strappy gown was proof of that. The spaghetti strap gown had a deep, plunging neckline with a shimmery silver bow embellishment and a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Triptii's well-toned curves. The actress kept her makeup nude and minimal with open tresses.

Triptii Dimri proves time and again that she is a true fashionista.

