Triptii Dimri's Smokey Eyeliner And Vintage Curls Up The Red Carpet Glam Quotient With Her Sequin Gown

Triptii Dimri's Smokey Eyeliner And Vintage Curls Up The Red Carpet Glam

There is nobody who doesn't know the name Triptii Dimri right about now. Thanks to the success of Animal, the Bollywood actress has transformed into a superstar overnight. However, she has not only made headlines for her acting chops. It's also her style files which are bringing in the brownie points. At the recent Filmfare 2024 awards, Triptii stunned in a dual toned gown which featured a black narrow strap bustier detail on top which led to a completely silver sequin fitted silhouette, with a train at the back. And while it dazzled even more than a starry night could, she made sure her beauty choices were just as delightful.

In photos she shared on her Instagram Stories, Triptii Dimri paired a smoked-out eyeliner in black with narrow drawn-in brows. Touches of bronzer added warmth to her skin and lips were plump in a nude shade. Highlighter is a given for a red carpet look of this nature and she made sure to extend it over her neckline as well for her skin in the low cut number to perfectly catch the light. Triptii's face is contoured so perfectly, her jawline looks sharp enough to cut glass.

The actress made sure her torso-length tresses weren't styled mundanely either. Triptii's dark locks were partly swept in the front and to the side; where vintage styled S-waves accented her lengths until the end.

Do we have a brand new beauty maven on the block? We sure think so.

