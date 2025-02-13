Triptii Dimri Reveals She Struggles With Confidence: "When You Are Bullied In School, It Impacts Your Confidence"

The actress talked about having a lack of confidence and pretending to be someone else for the longest possible time. Triptii revealed how she started loving herself more, and she is no longer pretending to be anyone other than herself. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, Triptii shared her journey of being her own self.

She said, “I try to be as honest as possible. When you are not a good student, bullied at school, not the teacher's favourite, and don't get the attention you want, it impacts your confidence. Plus, when you don't know what to do, especially at gatherings where I didn't want to be at the start of my career, I was pretending, even with friends… thinking maybe that will help make me feel confident and comfortable. But then, I reached a point where I was like, I'll do what I want to do and be who I am. In your 20s, things are rapidly changing with people in and out of your life, and I feel like you will find your voice. I think I have. While I still find myself confused sometimes— I find that the lack of self-love was making me feel that way— there is a new kind of confidence that has come about by being self-aware.”

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Rosy Glow With Glossy Lips Is Enough To Set Winter Makeup Goals

She further added, “ I struggle with confidence a lot. Every time I have to go for a show or on stage, I go crazy, and my first instinct is to avoid it. But then, tell myself, whatever happens, I will go, I will show my face. The only way out is through. I used to be scared of the camera, but now I'm so comfortable with it. I think I have reached that stage when I'm comfortable around people.”

Also Read: Hania Aamir Aces Casual Chic In A Pair Of Jeans, Biscuit-Toned Layers And Chunky Sneakers