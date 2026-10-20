<i>Traitors 2</i> Winner Rida Tharana Reveals Her Everyday Hair-Care Routine

Rida Tharana has come a long way in her relationship with her natural curls. After experimenting with keratin treatment and hair botox, the Traitors Season 2 co-winner is now more aware of her hair needs. She recently revealed her everyday hair-care routine and the one step she never skips before washing her hair.

"My go-to hair care routine is pretty simple. I start by oiling my hair, either with any champi hair oil or the oil my mom makes, which is slightly thicker. I give myself a nice champi, leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour, and then wash my hair," the content creator said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"Since we have hard water, I use a water softener and always wash my hair with lukewarm water. I shampoo, rinse it out, and follow up with either a hair mask if my hair feels dry or a conditioner," she added.

Rida shared that she then applies a leave-in conditioner and a small amount of curl cream before using a curl brush to define her curls. Depending on her schedule, she either lets her hair air-dry or uses a diffuser when getting ready for an event.

The creator revealed, "The next day, my curls usually lose some definition, so I spray a little water, section my hair, brush through the curls, and let them air-dry for 20-30 minutes before scrunching them back into shape. For shoots, it depends on the hairstyle. Sometimes I wear my curls open; sometimes I do curly buns or other hairstyles. And if my curls need a proper refresh, I either wash them again or use water and a diffuser to bring them back to life."

When asked about one hair-care product she cannot do without, Rida said, "Hair oil is an absolute must for me. I don't know if it's because I grew up oiling my hair, but I genuinely cannot imagine washing it without oiling it first."

For Rida, healthy hair comes down to consistency, nourishment and embracing her natural curls.

Also Read Neelam Kothari, 58, Reveals Her Mother's DIY Hair Oil Recipe For Healthy Locks