Top 12 Resorts In India For A Luxurious Staycation, From The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh To Taj Chia Kutir In Darjeeling

Our country is known for its rich culture, varied choices of food, and some of the best luxury and royal experiences. If you're planning a staycation - you know, where you simply check in to a resort and forget about your chores - India has several top-notch hospitality gems to choose from.

Here are the top 12 luxurious resorts in India you can pick for a staycation.

1. Taj Palace, New Delhi

Where: New Delhi

Taj Palace New Delhi is one of the top high-end hotels in India that is crafted with contemporary luxury and style. The property, in the heart of the capital, features stunning gardens, majestic chandelier halls, and cultural experiences that are best to make for the most perfect staycation in Delhi.

2. The Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh

Where: New Chandigarh

Nestled in the Siswan forest, The Oberoi Sukhvilas is the perfect peaceful retreat where you can unwind and relax. The resort offers some of the best wellness therapies, and has an Ayurvedic Wellness Centre on site, that blends luxury and serenity together.

3. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Where: Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Another stunning resort from the Oberoi Group, is The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The property is a remarkable display of Mughal culture and offers royal lawns, pools, and premium pavilions. The resort is located near the famous Taj Mahal and also offers private balconies with views of the stunning monument.

4. Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Where: Hyderabad, Telangana

The Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad's crown jewel, features magnificent interiors designed with Venetian chandeliers and rare artworks. Guests can enjoy the best of luxury mixed with royalty through experiences like the horse-drawn carriage arrival and regal dining.

5. JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru

Where: Bengaluru, Karnataka

This resort in Bengaluru, from the JW Marriott portfolio, features luxury villas, beautiful lakes and premium dining, along with an 18-hole deluxe championship golf course, making it the perfect spot for sports enthusiasts.

6. ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Where: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

ITC Grand Chola is inspired by the ancient Chola dynasty and is a stunning display of magnificent architecture and royal style. The premium suites here are named after Chola emperors, and the resort offers a private butler service, catering to personal needs and choices.

7. The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Where: Kolkata, West Bengal

The Oberoi Grand, the Grand Dame of Kolkata, is a stunning display of colonial charm and features vintage elevators and fine dining. The property comes with a premium courtyard pool, perfect to relax in with curated drinks, amidst the chaos of the big city.

8. Taj Chia Kutir, Darjeeling

Where: Darjeeling, West Bengal

Taj Chia Kutir in Darjeeling, northern West Bengal, features interiors made of stone and wood, along with breathtaking views of tea gardens and snow peaks. Guests can also enjoy tea-inspired experiences, including private and group tea tasting sessions.

9. Mayfair Tea Resort, Siliguri

Where: Siliguri, West Bengal

Mayfair Tea Resort has an in-house tea factory and museum that features India's rich tea history and culture. The resort also has interiors steeped in British colonial charm, with its magnificent chandeliers, wood-panelled libraries, and stunning glass windows.

10. Taj Mahal Palace and Towers, Mumbai

Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra

With warm hospitality, views of the Gateway of India, and a display of rich Florentine styles, Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai is the best luxury spot to spend a staycation at when in the Maximum City. The hotel features the premium Palace Wing with rooms that are attended by private butlers and luxury services.

11. The Oberoi, Mumbai

Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra

The Oberoi is yet another luxury gem in Mumbai that offers sophisticated rooms blended with modernity, along with a sea-facing lobby and restaurant that provide stunning views of the sunset.

12. W Goa, Goa

Where: Goa

W Goa is a luxury hotel that provides views of Vagator beach, and features fine dining, their premium Rock Pool, and a cliffside open-air lounge with cabanas. It is the best spot to enjoy a vibrant evening with some premium drinks.

