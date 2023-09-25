First Look: Parineeti Chopra Was A Dreamy Bride In An Ethereal Golden Lehenga

Parineeti Chopra makes for a stunning bride in a golden lehenga

Love is truly in the air for actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they tied the knot. The couple was married yesterday and made their official announcement with a series of images from their gorgeous wedding ceremony on their social media. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur with close friends, family and a few celebrities present. Going by Parineeti's minimal aesthetic, we are not surprised by her chic minimal glam look for her big day. For the occasion, the actress once again bestowed her trust in couturier Manish Malhotra. She made for a beautiful bride in an ever-so-gorgeous champagne-hued lehenga. She ditched the classic reds and pinks to make a case for an understated tone, truly inspiring us with her sartorial pick. Her modern twist to the traditional silhouette was served best with a sleek matching dupatta. To complement Parineeti's style, Raghav looked stellar in a pristine white fit that came with subtle gold detailing. The actress captioned her post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."

That is not all. A closer look at Parineeti will tell you how beautifully she took the maximal route with her accessories. While her lehenga screamed a minimal vibe, her emerald, stone-embedded necklace was all about making a big statement. The green hues of the necklace added an otherworldly and graceful contrast to her wedding look. Her choice of a pastel pink choora was another subtle pairing that we truly adored.

Parineeti and Raghav are already serving couple style goals with their complementing wedding fits. Stay tuned for a breakdown of Raghav's looks and Parinteeti's minimal glam wedding makeup look.