To Cheer Brother AbRam, Suhana Khan Kept It Stylish With A Rs 4 Lakh Bottega Veneta Handbag

Suhana Khan is the chicest cheerleader to her brother AbRam carrying her luxury handbag

Suhana Khan has been in the headlines after her Bollywood debut in The Archies. Before her acting skills took centre stage, it was her style that became the focal point of all conversations. At the recently held sports day at DAIS, she turned casual chic cheerleader to her younger brother AbRam. While the young diva picked a stylish monochrome look to keep the sun at bay, it was her designer handbag that grabbed the spotlight. She was seen breaking the monotony with a deep mauve Bottega Veneta handbag worth approximately Rs. 4 Lakh. The brand's signature weave can be identified from miles away. This new "It girl" bag is almost fitting for this Bollywood heiress. She accessorised the look with a pair of trendy black sunglasses and golden hoops. Tying her tresses in a sleek high ponytail, Suhana's dewy makeup included contoured cheeks, a rosy cheek tint, and a pink lip gloss.

Even before she made a debut, Suhana Khan's effortless style had won the hearts of many. The fashionista knows perfectly how to amaze her fans and never shies away from making bold wardrobe experiments. Her travel fashion is also worth bookmarking. For a recent holiday, the diva wore a strappy crop top in grey with a pair of classic blue denim pants. Her accessories included classy black sunglasses, a pair of golden hoops, and a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Suhana Khan's love for her handbags and bodycon outfits is not unknown to her fans. The diva made the most of a golden hour as she got clicked in a bodycon muted-toned top with dark green-coloured leather pants and not to forget her Louis Vuitton sling bag. Leaving her tresses loose in messy waves, Suhana kept her makeup minimal.

We absolutely love Suhana Khan's handbags as much as she loves them.

