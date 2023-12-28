Suhana Khan's All-Black Gaurav Gupta Co-Ord Set Is A Stylish Party Starter This Holiday Season

Suhana's Black Co-Ord Set Is A Stylish Party Starter This Holiday Season

Suhana Khan has begun walking in the footsteps of her father with her big Bollywood debut in The Archies. But the budding star already carved out a place for herself in the fashion industry, making waves with her effortless style even before her Bollywood debut. The actress, with her sartorial choices, wardrobe experiments, and bold choices has a fanbase of her own. At a recent photoshoot, the diva donned an all-black co-ord set from designer Gaurav Gupta's label. The outfit included a black strapless asymmetrical tube top with a structured pattern. She teamed it with a pair of well-fit trousers in black. She accessorised the look with a pair of chunky earrings. Suhana's minimal makeup included mascara-laden eyes, a dash of kohl, well-structured contours, and a coral-toned lip colour.

Suhana Khan's love for black is not unknown as she picks the colour very often. She recently wore a stunning outfit from the clothing label RHYCNI. The ensemble consisted of a strapless corset bodice with front buttons and tie-knot strings at the back. Suhana wore a black skirt with a corset that featured a daring side slit. She accessorized the look with a pair of stud-encrusted earrings, black peep-toe heels, and a yellow sling bag.

Suhana Khan wore a black halter-neck mini dress for a book launch and gave chic dressing a sporty spin. The outfit had a plunging neckline with a zipper at the front. She accessorised the look with a pair of silver oversized hoops and kept her lustrous mane loose. Minimal dewy makeup complemented Suhana's sporty style.

Suhana Khan has made us fall in love with black a tad bit more.

