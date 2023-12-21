Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Take The Casual Chic Memo Seriously In Black Tops And Blue Jeans

Suhana-Shanaya Took The Memo Seriously In A Casually Chic Black And Blue

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set to release soon and many Bollywood celebrities attended the movie's premiere in Mumbai recently. Besides the star cast, other Bollywood actors including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sunny Kaushal were present for the screening. Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry was also present for the screening. It was a visual treat for the fashion police looking at the uber-chic casual wardrobe choices made by these celebrities. The dress code for the evening was casual chic and looking at Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor making matching casual outfit choices, we are convinced of the same. The movie starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be released on the OTT platform on December 26, 2023.

Just after her spectacular debut in The Archies, Suhana Khan is on a roll, making impeccable wardrobe choices. For the screening, the new actress wore a sleeveless bodycon top that featured a turtleneck and a pair of cool blue denim pants. She left her tresses loose and opted for rosy dewy makeup with a cheek tint and pink lip colour. She accessorised the look with a pair of delicate stud earrings. She posed with Orry who picked a brown co-ord set. Orry's outfit included a brown zipper jacket with a pair of fitted brown pants and a plain brown T-shirt beneath the jacket.

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning too in her sleeveless black T-shirt and a pair of blue denim pants. She opted for a no-accessory look and kept it simple and subtle with a dewy glow and blush pink lip gloss and cheek tint. She tied her tresses in a neat bun as she completed her casual style.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's twinning style in black and blue casuals is undoubtedly winning hearts.

