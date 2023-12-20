Ananya Panday In A Gorgeous Gaurav Gupta Pearl Lehenga Was Practically Made For The Bride's Best Friend

Ananya Panday's Pearl Lehenga Was Made For The Bride's Best Friend

Ananya Panday's well-sounded trust in white ensembles is a given and her glam wardrobe is proof that she can style it in every possible way. While white ensembles can be an understated choice, trust Ananya to give you much-needed inspiration to rock it like never before. She went down the ethnic route as she looked angelic in a white, pearl-embellished Gaurav Gupta lehenga. Ananya Panday's white mood board has all sorts of styles and this structured lehenga is another breathtaking addition to it. Gaurav Gupta's statement-making couture is a visual feast of elegance. The pearl iridescent lehenga featured delicate pearl embellishment all over the attire. She paired the flared lehenga with a beautiful blouse that came with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Her minimal look was served right with a classic dewy base and tinted pink lips. To draw attention to her visage, she sealed the look with poker-straight tresses and sleek pearl accessories.

Ananya Panday is truly a trendsetter. From leaning toward skimpy dresses to owning ethnic style in the hottest way possible, the actress and her penchant towards upping her Gen Z style game is quite evident. Previously she served the fashion fanatics a scintillating yet trendy look in the Pantone colour of the year Peach Fuzz. In a beautiful Arpita Mehta saree, Ananya served a chic desi girl moment. She paired the dazzling drape with a strapless blouse to create a dreamy fashion vision.

Nothing screams minimal glam quite like white and Ananya's latest pearl lehenga is proof.